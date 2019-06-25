Thomas Rhett Celebrates 13th No. 1 Hit With ‘Look What God Gave Her’

13 is a lucky number for Thomas Rhett! The singer just celebrated his 13th No. 1 hit, with his latest single, “Look What God Gave Her.”

“Thirteen…what an incredible way to celebrate this chapter of new music,” Rhett said in a statement. “This year has already been beyond anything I could have dreamed of, I’m just so grateful and blown away by the continued support.”

Rhett was a fan of “Look What God Gave Her” long before anyone else heard it.

“I think I played this song 2,000 times in a month after we first wrote it,” Rhett said of the song. “It makes me want to dance. It makes me want to move. And to me, the song really is a celebration of how awesome my wife is. I know I’ve done that in the past, but I’ve never really done it in an uptempo way.”

“Look What God Gave Her” is from Rhett’s fourth studio album, Center Point Road. Rhett co-wrote the song with several other writers, including his own father, Rhett Akins, about Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins.

“‘Look What God Gave Her,’ to me is a song about my beautiful wife, inside and out,” Rhett shared. “How amazing she is, how funny she is, how caring, how much of a great mom she is. And I think you can dance to it.”

Fresh off the success of “Look What God Gave Her,” the 29-year-old announces that his next single will be “Remember You Young.”

“This song is about the moments with loved ones solidified in my mind forever,” Rhett previously shared. “What my eyes will see even when we’re grandparents to our babies’ babies. Remember You Young.’”

“Remember You Young” is one of 16 songs on his new record, which is full of personal songs about Akins, and his children, Willa Gray and Ada James.

“It is a relief, because the record was done in January,” Rhett recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a lot of time I feel like as an artist to sit there and sort of over-analyze everything. So when it finally gets to come out, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay it’s out. I can’t change anything. Let it go. Let it do its thing.’ And I’ve been blown away by the reaction. It’s been really cool to be able to put out the product as a whole and have people listen to more than just the four, five Insatgram tracks, and really kind of get a sense of what the fans are digging on the record.

“It really helps us at that point figure out what singles are gonna come next,” he continued. “[It’s] a relief and just really, really exciting to put a full length album out again.”

