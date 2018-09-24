Thomas Rhett Announces Canadian Life Changes Tour With Dustin Lynch

Thomas Rhett is taking his Life Changes Tour to Canada. The singer will kick off the Canadian run in Montreal on April 24, with Dustin Lynch serving as his opening act.

“My fans in Canada are incredible, so I’m really excited that we will be headed there for a couple weeks next year and get to bring all the energy of the Life Changes tour with us,” Rhett said in a statement.

The northern tour might not kick off until next year, but Rhett fans can start getting tickets as early as Tuesday, Sept. 25.

“CANADA!” Rhett shared on social media on Monday, Sept. 24. “Bringing Dustin Lynch and the #LifeChangesTour to you next Spring. Tickets on sale Friday. Download the home team app for access to presale starting tomorrow.”

Lynch previously hinted that he was joining a big tour in 2019.

“Next year is gonna be amazing,” Lynch said to PopCulture.com. “We’re on a great tour, already locked in and looking forward to it.”

Lynch will soon join Cole Swindell on their Reason to Drink … Another Tour, his first big trek since his own Ride or Die Tour, which kicked off in 2017.

“We took a break on purpose,” Lynch said of his hiatus. “We’ve been so blessed to be on huge tours. We took a break from doing the amphitheater, stadiums, and all that good stuff, and went out and did different festivals and fairs this year. Because even though if you’re playing the biggest stages there are, if you do it several years in a row, it’s like, ‘That’s the same dumpster right there.’”

“Mentally I just needed a change and market wise too,” he continued. “It was really dirty summer. We had dirt on everything. Next year is gonna be back to giant venues and we’re really looking forward to that show.”

Rhett is currently on the fall leg of the Life Changes Tour, with Midland and Brett Young serving as his opening acts. See a list of his Canadian dates below. A list of all of Rhett’s upcoming shows can be found at ThomasRhett.com.

Life Changes Tour Dates in Canada:

4/24/19 | Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

4/26/19 | Ottawa, ON – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

4/27/19 | London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

5/2/19 | Sakatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre

5/3/19 | Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

5/4/19 | Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

5/8/19 | Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

5/10/19 | Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

5/15/19 | Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

