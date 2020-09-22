Thomas Rhett Calls Entertainer of the Year Tie 'Most Surreal Moment of My Life'

At the ACM Awards last week, Thomas Rhett was crowned Entertainer of the Year alongside Carrie Underwood in a history-making tie, Rhett winning the award for the first time and Underwood for a third. "It’s just amazing that that even happened," Rhett said on the Today show the morning after his big win. "It was the most surreal moment of my life."

The 30-year-old added that the Entertainer of the Year award is one that he has "been dreaming about since I began." "Me and my band have put so much work into the show, trying to make it as good as it can possibly be," he shared. "Last night, it came and went so fast. I think I'll need a week to process it, to be honest with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 17, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, also joined the interview and said that she and her husband were "both still processing" the moment. "Watching years and years of him put so much work and energy and love towards country music and the people who come to the shows, and all the people who work with him, what they've done to make this happen, it feels like finally, after all these years, it's his ultimate dream come true," she said. "And it's just so cool to watch. Just so proud of him and everybody."

Rhett further reflected on his win on Instagram,sharing a video from the last show of his Very Hot Summer Tour, which ended in October.

"If you would have told me on this night last year - The final night of my 2019 tour - that I wouldn’t be playing another show again for the forseeable future- that our 2020 tour would not be happening- that every single thing we planned would be rescheduled or canceled- that our year would be spent at home, with our families- behind masks and for some of us battling a virus none of us had heard of- I don’t think I would’ve believed you," he wrote. "If you had then told me I’d be named 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year, I would have believed you even less."

"I am so honored to share this award with someone as unbelievable as @carrieunderwood," he added. In a separate post, the "Be A Light" singer thanked everyone who had helped make his dream a reality including Akins and their three daughters, his dad, Rhett Akins, his mom and stepdad, his publisher, record label and a number of other industry professionals.