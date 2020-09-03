Thomas Rhett, Big Machine Donate $100K to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The coronavirus pandemic has affected people around the world, including musicians, who are unable to tour. Along with the artists themselves, the live concert industry shutdown has affected thousands of other professionals who reply on touring to make their living. Thomas Rhett announced in March that he was doing his part to help his fellow music industry professionals in need with his song "Be A Light," all proceeds of which were to be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief efforts.

On Wednesday, Rhett and Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta surprised Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and MusiCares Executive Director Laura Segura via video conference with a $100,000 donation to the relief fund, which was established to help members of the music community affected by the pandemic. "Thank y’all so much for everything y’all are doing," Rhett said in the video. "The fact that y’all are helping people pay mortgages and hospital bills, I commend y’all so highly for that. Hopefully we can get a lot more on board this train to continue to give and continue to help out our people."

"On behalf of the Big Machine Label Group, we are going to donate $50,000 today to the MusiCares COVID Fund to keep moving this forward in an aggressive way and try to be more aggressive that this terrible disease that we are dealing with," Borchetta added before Rhett shared that he would be matching the donation amount for a total gift of $100,000.

"That’s incredible you guys, that’s so generous," Mason Jr. replied. "That is really big and so important, so thank you so much."

"Be A Light," Rhett's collaboration with Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban, is currently at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart after 22 weeks. Last week, Rhett reminded his fans that proceeds from the song benefit the MusiCares fund, sharing an Instagram post in which he told his followers that he had gotten to see his band for the first time since October.

"It has been a blast just to get to play music with my band/family again," he wrote. "It did hit home though that there are so many bands and crews struggling right now in a major way. I’m donating all of my royalties from “Be a Light” directly to @musicares. That means that every single time you hear it on the radio, stream it or download it, that money goes directly to bands and crews across the country who need it really bad. Even if you have already heard it, go give it another listen! God Bless."