Thomas Rhett Announces Next Single From ‘Center Point Road’ Album

Fresh off the success of Thomas Rhett‘s heartfelt “Remember You Young,” the singer has just announced what his next single will be. “Remember You Young,” which became a No. 1 hit for Rhett, will be followed by the humorous “Beer Can’t Fix” track, featuring Jon Pardi.

“Ending 2019 celebrating ‘Remember You Young’ & kicking off 2020 with ‘Beer Can’t Fix,’ Rhett wrote on social media. “Huge thanks to country radio and to all of you. Love y’all.”

“Remember You Young” marks Rhett’s 14th No. 1 hit, but it is as exciting to him as if it was his first.

“Wow… I truly can’t think of a better way to end this crazy year,” Rhett said in a statement. “Thank you so much to the fans for embracing such a special song to me that has easily been an all-time favorite I’ve ever gotten a chance to write. It’s all about looking back on all the people in your life that you love and always seeing them in their youth or in their prime, and its been really cool to see people relate to that sentiment.”

Rhett co-wrote “Beer Can’t Fix” with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, with the idea coming to him while out with Bunetta.

“I was playing golf with one of my producers, Julian Bunetta, in Knoxville and we were both playing terribly, so we decided to drink a beer and suddenly we both started playing much better,” Rhett recalled (via Nash Country Daily). “Julian looked at me and said ‘Well, ain’t nothing a beer can’t fix’ and we both were like, ‘We have to write that.’ As soon as it was done I knew I wanted Jon on it. It’s basically about not taking life too seriously, and I just knew Jon’s voice would be the perfect addition to the song.”

Rhett will have plenty of opportunities to perform both “Remember You Young” and “Beer Can’t Fix” in 2020, when he hits the road on his The Center Point Road Tour, where he will be joined by both Cole Swindell and HARDY. The tour will kick off in May, after Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcome their third daughter into the world. Find tour dates, and download or stream “Beer Can’t Fix” on Rhett’s website.

