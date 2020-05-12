Thomas Rhett Earns 15th No. 1 Single With Jon Pardi Collaboration, 'Beer Can't Fix'

Thomas Rhett has topped the charts again, scoring his 15th No. 1 single with "Beer Can't Fix," a collaboration with Jon Pardi featured on Rhett's most recent album, Center Point Road. On Monday, Rhett celebrated the achievement with a video conference with his team, sharing a screenshot of nearly 20 people, including Pardi, joining the call to toast the moment.

"Today we celebrated my 15th number one. It’s so surreal," Rhett wrote. "You start out in this business hoping people enjoy what you have to say and I have tried so hard to make sure every song has a purpose. Whether that purpose is to get people to dance, smile, cry a little, pull at the heart strings or simply just wanna crack a beer with good friends. thank you to my amazing team, country radio and the folks who listen to our music. It truly takes an army. Huge shout out to @jonpardi for your amazing talent and for having a blast with me creating this song! Here’s to beer can’t fix."

Rhett wrote "Beer Can't Fix" with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder after a real-life day on the golf course. "'Beer Can't Fix' literally stemmed from a joke that was made on a golf course," Rhett told his record label. "We were playing golf and we were just doing terrible and we just decided to grab a beer and see how we played after that, and we both started playing a lot better after that. There's a couple of situations in life where beer just makes experiences better, golf and fishin' being two of those. And we just started kind of riffing this idea on there's not much that 'Beer Can't Fix.'"

The 30-year-old knew that Pardi was the perfect addition to the song and shared that the two artists had been looking to collaborate for some time. "When we wrote this song, I was like, 'We're getting Jon Pardi on this song,'" he said. "I'm such a gigantic fan of Jon, like, my wife likes Jon Pardi better than she likes me. And I was like, 'Jon, I got this song called 'Ain't Nothin' Beer Can't Fix.' I really want you to sing on it with me.' And I sent him the song, and he goes, 'When do I sing?' And when Jon put his vocal on this thing, I was like, 'Dude, let's go!'