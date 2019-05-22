‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Calls It a ‘Bit Challenging’ Being Only Female Coach

Kelly Clarkson was the only female coach for this season of The Voice, working alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Adam Levine. Although Clarkson can certainly hold her own as the lone woman, she admits it hasn’t always been easy.

“I’m not going to lie — it’s been a bit challenging,” Clarkson conceded to PEOPLE. “But at the end of the day, I feel like they love me. I’m just one of the guys, so it’s cool.”

The guys, in good fun, pretended to form a secret club, with signs outside that said “Keep Out” and “No Girls Allowed.” In an hilarious attempt to be part of their club, Clarkson began reading off sports stats, and then put on a mustache, pretending to be the show’s host, Carson Daly.

“Oh come on!” an exasperated Clarkson finally said. “I don’t even want to be a part of your dumb clubhouse. I’m going to start my own clubhouse.”

The American Idol alum proceeded to build her very own pink clubhouse, complete with power tools. As her three male co-stars walk by, Clarkson refused to let them in, with Daly sticking his head out the small window, saying, “Come on, Kelly! The pizza’s getting cold. Come in!”

“Thank you so much for being a part of my clubhouse,”Clarkson replied.

The skit was clearly all in good fun, since all four coaches have agreed to return for another season.

“A group of Coaches so good we need an encore,” the hit TV show tweeted out earlier this month. “This iconic squad is returning to #TheVoice next season.”

Shelton, who has three of the four remaining finalists heading into the Season 16 finale, used the announcement to get in some good-natured ribbing at his three co-stars.

“They all decided to come back for more even after Team Blake has 5 of the artists in the Top 8!! HAH!!” Shelton tweeted. “@NBCTheVoice #TheVoice”

Legend has one of the final four contestants vying for the grand prize. The season finale of The Voice will air on Tuesday night, May 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

