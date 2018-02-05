Sam Hunt Announces Inaugural ‘The Nashional’ Music Festival

A new music festival is coming to Nashville, courtesy of country star Sam Hunt.

Last week, Hunt used Instagram to share a video announcing the event, which will take place on April 20 and 21. The diverse lineup includes headliner Hunt, Nashville-based band Judah & The Lion, rapper Fetty Wap, country duo Brothers Osborne, rapper Kyle, indie-pop artist Quinn XCII, indie-rock band LANY, country band LANCO, electronica artist Chelsea Cutler, rapper Ernest K. and country duo Muscadine Bloodline.

The eclectic festival will be held at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and will offer fans an “experimental environment” to take in different genres of music while enjoying a unique and exciting experience.

Hunt shared that he was inspired to create the festival while touring the country on his 15 in a 30 Tour.

“The sense of community in Nashville helps give it the character and personality that makes me proud to be a part of it,” the singer said in a statement. “I wanted to create an experience at The Nashional that celebrates music, community, and everything they mean to each other and this city.”

Hunt, who was nominated for two Grammys this year for his song “Body Like a Back Road,” has a genre-bending sound himself, often bringing hip-hop elements into his work to make him a unique force in country music.

