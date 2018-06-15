The Coolest Dads in Country Music

Happy Father’s Day, country fans!

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 17, and families across the country are celebrating the dads in their life, and that includes some of our favorite country stars. From seasoned pros to brand new dads, so many artists on today’s country scenes will be celebrating with their families, and the resulting Instagram posts are sure to be nothing short of adorable.

Scroll through to see a few of country music’s coolest dads in action.

Thomas Rhett

Rhett became a dad twice last year, welcoming daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in the spring and wife Lauren Akins giving birth to daughter Ada James in August. The family recently took a trip to Disney World, and it’s safe to say they had a pretty magical time, judging by this photo of the group smiling in front of Cinderella’s Castle.

Jason Aldean

Aldean is a father of three, having welcomed son Memphis with wife Brittany Aldean in December to join sisters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage. Aldean and his daughters recently headed out for a father/daughter day, with the singer writing, “These 2 crack me up!”

Luke Bryan

Bryan and his wife Caroline have two children of their own, sons Bo and Tate, and they also stepped in to raise Bryan’s nieces, Kris and Jordan, and nephew, Til, after Bryan’s sister and her husband passed away.

Both Caroline and Luke often share snaps of their brood on social media — for proof, take a look at this hilarious video Caroline shared of the couple reaching their parenting peak.

Tyler Hubbard

The Florida Georgia Line member became a dad for the first time in December when wife Hayley gave birth to daughter Olivia Rose, and the proud dad hasn’t stopped gushing about his baby girl since.

“It’s been awesome,” he said of parenthood. “The last few months it’s been literally like waking up to a little miracle every day. She’s so happy and smiling and she’s kind of the light of our life.”

Jake Owen

Fans know that the singer is a devoted dad to his 5-year-old daughter, Pearl, who he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

“I’ve realized when I look at my pics I’ve posted, I’ve been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl,” Owen wrote on Instagram in February. “That’s because she’s what makes me proud. My life isn’t just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air. She’s my life, and everything else comes second.”

Charles Kelley

The Lady Antebellum singer and wife Cassie are parents to son Ward, and the 2-year-old often hits the road with his famous dad. In fact, Charles recently gave his son a crash course in the life of a roadie, sharing a sweet video of the toddler loading a tiny guitar.

Shay Mooney

The Dan + Shay singer and wife Hannah share son Archer, and Mooney often shares adorable snaps of his baby boy on social media, much to his fans’ appreciation. This week, the family hit the road, with Archer joining his dad on tour for the first time, with Mooney calling this trip “Just the first of many years to come.”

Lee Brice

Brice and wife Sara’s newest addition, daughter Trulee, joined brothers Takoda and Ryker in June 2017, and the singer is already preparing for the inevitable day his daughter starts dating.

“Of course you can date, my little sweetheart!” he wrote alongside a recent shot of the pair swimming together. “When you’re 30.”

