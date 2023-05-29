Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's Song Together Is Getting Some Brutal Reviews

By Brenda Alexander

Taylor Swift released the visuals for her latest single, "Karma," featuring rapper, Ice Spice, in a special way. The singer initially made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "Um. SO much to tell you. "I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album."

She followed it up by bringing Spice on stage on a stop on her current tour on May 26 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As they performed, the music video played in the background as the two performed. The video begins with the original "Karma" intro, as Ice Spice is introduced saying, "Karma is that girl like…"

Music fans have mixed reviews. But there's an overwhelming majority who are not feeling it.

Just bad

Spice is the first hip hop collab for Swift in her 15-year career. And many feel it fell flat.

prevnext

A bad 16 bars

One Twitter user says it's not a good verse for Spice. Despite such, the rapper has a diverse fanbase.

prevnext

Amateur visuals

One Twitter user is confused by the visuals and the theme. She likened it to a Disney Channel commercial featuring one of its stars.

prevnext

There were other options

One Twitter user says the song isn't bad, but the feature is. With as many connections as Swift has in the industry across genres, they wonder why she chose Spice.

prevnext

A plot

Swift's man recently came under fire for reportedly making racist comments toward the rapper. One Twitter user says Swift "corrected" the issue with the remix instead of holding true accountability.

prevnext

LOL

Apparently, the song and video are funny to some. One Twitter user says they've been laughing since they heard it.

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of