Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's Song Together Is Getting Some Brutal Reviews
Taylor Swift released the visuals for her latest single, "Karma," featuring rapper, Ice Spice, in a special way. The singer initially made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "Um. SO much to tell you. "I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album."
She followed it up by bringing Spice on stage on a stop on her current tour on May 26 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As they performed, the music video played in the background as the two performed. The video begins with the original "Karma" intro, as Ice Spice is introduced saying, "Karma is that girl like…"
Music fans have mixed reviews. But there's an overwhelming majority who are not feeling it.
Just bad
That ice spice x taylor swift is trash why did she collab with her 😭— eddi🌬️ (@fckwiteddi) May 27, 2023
Spice is the first hip hop collab for Swift in her 15-year career. And many feel it fell flat.
A bad 16 bars
That verse was so bad you can really tell the Karma remix was done last minute for damage control to clear Taylor Swift & her nazy boyfriend image after he said all those racist slurs to Ice Spice. Hope she got a massive cheque though https://t.co/4HGuWZV2cm https://t.co/RcQbj2rbTf— MK8≛ MOTOPAPI (@FdezzGarciiia) May 26, 2023
One Twitter user says it's not a good verse for Spice. Despite such, the rapper has a diverse fanbase.
Amateur visuals
“i’m taylor swift” “i’m ice spice” “and you’re watching disney channel” pic.twitter.com/xZdKCo0tt3— sage | metlife! (@atleastimtryin) May 24, 2023
One Twitter user is confused by the visuals and the theme. She likened it to a Disney Channel commercial featuring one of its stars.
There were other options
Taylor Swift been in the music industry for like 15 years… and the first time she crosses into the hip hop market, she uses Ice Spice???
Clearly something is off with this choice.. https://t.co/ipklP8XvTe— 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) May 28, 2023
One Twitter user says the song isn't bad, but the feature is. With as many connections as Swift has in the industry across genres, they wonder why she chose Spice.
A plot
Taylor Swift failing to address the racist comments Matt Healy made towards Ice Spice and then finding a way to profit off of her with a new collab is a text book example of white woman feminism. It’s convenient, manipulative and continues to shield and protect white men https://t.co/qZuTOmUm7e— ⁷ (@undercoverARMY4) May 24, 2023
Swift's man recently came under fire for reportedly making racist comments toward the rapper. One Twitter user says Swift "corrected" the issue with the remix instead of holding true accountability.
LOL
i'm in tears laughing like APSPSODKF https://t.co/9DtTX9ZdLr— zae (@itszaeok) May 26, 2023
Apparently, the song and video are funny to some. One Twitter user says they've been laughing since they heard it.