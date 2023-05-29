Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's Song Together Is Getting Some Brutal Reviews

Taylor Swift released the visuals for her latest single, "Karma," featuring rapper, Ice Spice, in a special way. The singer initially made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "Um. SO much to tell you. "I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album."

She followed it up by bringing Spice on stage on a stop on her current tour on May 26 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As they performed, the music video played in the background as the two performed. The video begins with the original "Karma" intro, as Ice Spice is introduced saying, "Karma is that girl like…"

Music fans have mixed reviews. But there's an overwhelming majority who are not feeling it.