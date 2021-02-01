Tanya Tucker's Brother Don Dies at Age 76

✖

Tanya Tucker's older brother Jesse Donald Tucker has died, the singer shared in a post on social media on Friday. Posting an old photo of herself and Don, Tucker told fans that her brother died on Jan. 12, writing that that was the day "My brother Don got his wings."

Tucker wrote that she hadn't seen her brother in years but "felt like it might be the last time I’d see him again." She went to visit Don in the hospital "just before" and "he didn't recognize me," she recalled. "He was frail and I knew his time was near."

"We sang and I told him stories hoping to jog his memory," she continued. "We FaceTimed our cousin Leland Tucker in Texas, but he didn’t recognize him either. I put one of Leland’s crosses around his neck and told him that I loved him. He was happier and light with no anger, no bitterness, all the bad was gone. He started singing 'Well hello there, My it’s been a long long time. How my doing, well I guess I’m doing fine (Then I sang) 'Well I gotta go now, guess I’ll see you around. Don’t know when though or when I’ll be back in town. Ain’t it surprising how time slips away... The years they have slipped away.'"

The singer added that she feels "sorry that we didn’t have the relationship that we should have had, but all is forgiven just like I wrote and sang on Bring My Flowers Now. All that came between us was now so very unimportant and small. There was a gentle peace that wrapped around my heart and I’m so very thankful that God chose me to be his little sister and he to be my big brother. All is well."

Tucker wrote that her brother is "soaring now, wings stretched out and flying higher than eagles dare. He’s free. No more chains. No more sadness! Sail on big brother... sail on... Love You!" She signed her note, "Your little sis, Tanya 'punkin' Tucker."

Don's obituary shares that he died after a battle with dementia and COVID-19. He is survived by three children and their spouses: Lakon (Holly) Tucker of Hendersonville, TN; Tyra (Eric) Haag of Knoxville, TN; and Alyssa (Ty) Wells of Pensacola, FL. He is also survived by sisters LaCosta and Tanya, nephews Zachary and Grayson, nieces Cali, Presley and Layla, and five grandsons — Aidan, Dylan, Noah, Brenton and Eli. Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda, and parents, Beau and Juanita Tucker, and he will be buried at Zion Hill Cemetery in Overton County, TN next to his late daughter.