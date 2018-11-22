Sugarland Performs on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving Day means the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and one of the hallmarks of the event is the number of performances it features from artists of all genres.

This year, one of those artists was Sugarland, with group members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush performing atop The Cranberry Cooperative float from Ocean Spray, which featured elements of cranberries, turkey and skiing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The duo performed their song “Babe,” which can be found on their most recent album, Bigger. Taylor Swift wrote the track and is also featured on it, though the pop star did not make a cameo during Thursday’s parade.

During the song, Sugarland fans used Twitter to share their excitement.

OKAY SUGARLAND SINGING BABE IN THE PARADE 😍 — lindsay🎄 (@schoolgrlcrush) November 22, 2018

Several people also commented on Nettles’ outfit, with the singer staying warm in the mid 20-degree temperatures with a fur coat.

Sugarland with some tremendous fur pieces! Is…is she wearing two coats? She’s got a wild maroon and silver paisley piece under that white fur coat, and I like it! An important lesson and a #coatparade FIRST! You can layer coats for added warmth! — Brady O’Callahan (@bradyocallahan) November 22, 2018

Others joked about the pairing of the band and their float.

“I would love to know the process that goes into matching musical acts to floats,” one user cracked. “Sugarland… well, cranberries can always use some sugar?’”

“Sugarland, you’re performing with the Ocean Speay cranberry turkey”

“Fantastic. Good.” pic.twitter.com/I0AclWC5NO — Tom fka The Big Dog ™ (@TomBlargh) November 22, 2018

Nettles recently spoke to PopCulture.com about the duo’s performance, sharing that she was excited to take part in the annual tradition.

“I’m excited for a number of reasons about this parade!” she said. “Number one, to be in it — I’ve made the joke that I am in it and on it, because not only am I in the parade by being on the float and doing a performance, but I also wrote a song for Sesame Street that was on this season.”

In addition to Sugarland‘s performance, Nettles’ song “This Is My Street” will be the “featured song” from the Sesame Street float, performed by Broadway star Anika Noni Rose.

“I’m so honored and flattered she’s going to be singing that song,” Nettles said of the Tony-award winning actress.

“So I’m gonna be in the parade, [and] I’m gonna be on the parade,” she joked. “It’s going to be so much fun!”

Photo Credit: NBC