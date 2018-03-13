Stephanie Quayle Calls ‘Selfish’ Single a ‘True Story’ About Relationship With Her Husband

Stephanie Quayle’s latest single, “Selfish,” was born from personal experience. The song, from Quayle’s recent Love the Way You See Me record, was co-written by Quayle, as a way to express her feelings about being away from her husband, David Couch.

“It’s just a true story, out of my playbook,” Quayle tells PopCulture.com. “I was wanting more time with my guy and not wanting to share him. So I went to the writing session with Andy Wills and Tori Tullier, who were extraordinary. I was a little feisty, which I could be, saying ‘I just don’t want to share him. I just don’t want to share him. He’s busy, I’m busy, we want time together.’ I was feeling selfish, and a song was born. It’s been amazing to see it resonate with women. I don’t think there’s many songs – I couldn’t name them – that are this specific about wanting time with the one they love. We hear a lot from the men, but it’s fun be the female.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Quayle’s marriage to Couch is made even more challenging because they are what she calls “commuter spouses,” living in separate cities for part of each week. But for them, the singer insists absence only makes the heart grow fonder, a truth that seems to resonate with her fans as well.

“‘Selfish’ is my anthem to my man,” says Quayle. “The song says it all … I can’t get enough of him! There is something really magical about watching a song connect with the fans. They are making it their own love letter between them and the one they love. This song is universal and bold. I love being the female voice behind these words.”

Quayle is spending much of the next few months on the road. Dates can be found on her website.

Download “Selfish” on iTunes.