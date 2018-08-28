Country

Stars React to CMA Awards Nominations

The 2018 CMA Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and like any award show, the nods were full of expected names, as well as a few surprises.

The CMA Awards are a huge honor for any country artist, so it’s no surprise that the nominees have been using social media in the hours since the nominations to share their excitement and gratitude with fans.

Brett Young, who earned a nomination for New Artist of the year, wrote that he was “stoked.”

Chris Janson, who was nominated for Song of the Year (“Drunk Girl”), Music Video of the Year (“Drunk Girl”), and New Artist of the Year, called the morning “unbelievable.”

Kelsea Ballerini scored a nod for Female Vocalist of the Year, writing, “Dang this is so awesome.” She also included three blonde and two brunette emojis as nods to the other women in the category — Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris.

Rising star Luke Combs was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year and tweeted that he was “humbled and honored.”

Florida Georgia Line wrote that their three nominations mean “so much” to them before tagging collaborator Bebe Rexha. The three artists scored nods for Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for their smash duet, “Meant to Be,” while Florida Georgia Line was also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year.

Little Big Town was nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, offering a thank you “from the bottom of our hearts.”

Maddie & Tae called their nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year a “nice surprise.”

