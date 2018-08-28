Stars React to CMA Awards Nominations

The 2018 CMA Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and like any award show, the nods were full of expected names, as well as a few surprises.

The CMA Awards are a huge honor for any country artist, so it’s no surprise that the nominees have been using social media in the hours since the nominations to share their excitement and gratitude with fans.

Brett Young, who earned a nomination for New Artist of the year, wrote that he was “stoked.”

Chris Janson, who was nominated for Song of the Year (“Drunk Girl”), Music Video of the Year (“Drunk Girl”), and New Artist of the Year, called the morning “unbelievable.”

This has been an unbelievable morning. I’m humbled by the CMA nominations and thankful to everyone for believing in me. The opportunity to make music for a living is beyond anything I could’ve ever have imagined and for that I’ll forever be Grateful. pic.twitter.com/HBi1ZSRyUi — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) August 28, 2018

Kelsea Ballerini scored a nod for Female Vocalist of the Year, writing, “Dang this is so awesome.” She also included three blonde and two brunette emojis as nods to the other women in the category — Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris.

Dang this is so awesome. Thank you @CountryMusic 👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼👸🏻👸🏻 //t.co/oUPKNyHYUg — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 28, 2018

Rising star Luke Combs was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year and tweeted that he was “humbled and honored.”

Humbled and honored to have been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the @CountryMusic Association Awards. Thanks to all who made this happen. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/qhQ4TP5HeO — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 28, 2018

Florida Georgia Line wrote that their three nominations mean “so much” to them before tagging collaborator Bebe Rexha. The three artists scored nods for Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for their smash duet, “Meant to Be,” while Florida Georgia Line was also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year.

This means so much to us 🙏🙏 THANK YOU #CMAawards for these 3 nominations!!! @BebeRexha – ever been nominated for a CMA before?? @CountryMusic 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CtyVlQfng — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 28, 2018

Little Big Town was nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, offering a thank you “from the bottom of our hearts.”

What an incredible year. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/dJYz9fCZte — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 28, 2018

Maddie & Tae called their nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year a “nice surprise.”

Well this sure was a nice surprise to wake up to… AHH!!! 😍🙏🏼 Thank you so much #CMAawards and our beautiful country music family for this! pic.twitter.com/29uW9rgPxZ — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) August 28, 2018

