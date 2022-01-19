Staind’s Aaron Lewis Deals With Additional Medical Issue Following Hospitalization

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has revealed that he’s currently dealing with an additional medical issue following his recent hospitalization for appendicitis. In an Instagram post, the rocker-turned-country music star shared some fishing photos, and revealed that passed a kidney stone while “recovering from having my appendix out.” He went on to explain that the kidney stone had been “SLOWLY snaking it’s (sic) way through me for the last 4 days.”

Lewis revealed “after intense like-I’ve-never-experienced-pain,” he “successfully passed this kidney stone today,” and shared a photo of it along with the fishing pictures. “I figured I’d take time to post about the last week. After picking my boat up, freshly rigged by [Hennessey Outdoor Electronics], pulling it home through the snow storm, I decided to hit my favorite lake with [Byron Childers],” Lewis continued, sharing what he’d be up to before being hospitalized. “After much bribing, begging and coercion, we convinced our friend Tim Little from [@tacticalbassin] to join us.”

“The first day sucked,” Lewis quipped. “The second day, I caught my new personal best for the second time in a week! It was truly an honor to catch my new PB mid-instruction from one of my fishing gurus.” The singer then concluded his post, “I’m lucky to call him my friend. From Guyana to the middle of nowhere Tennessee, he just keeps delivering!”

Lewis has been getting tons of support from his fans and followers, with one commenting, “So glad you’re on the mend!! Can’t wait to see you again!” Someone else added, “Man, you’ve been put through the wringer!! Pray that you’re on the road to healing now.” A third fan joked, “Glad you feel better. But….welcome to childbirth with the kidney stone. Closest thing guys will feel to it. Much prayers and love.”

Originally from Vermont, Lewis formed Staind in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1995, along with lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. In 2011, Wysocki exited the band and was replaced by Sal Giancarelli. To date, they have seven studio albums, with the last one being their self-titled album released the year Wysocki left. Notably, the band’s activity has been sporadic over the past decade, as Lewis has been busy with his country music career, which has earned him a couple of CMT Music Awards nominations. His hit song “Country Boy” featured country legends George Jones and Charlie Daniels, and has been certified platinum by the RIAA.