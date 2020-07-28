Korn and Yelawolf Collaborate to Cover Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'

✖

Korn and Yelawolf have released a collaboration track, with the southern rapper teaming up with the godfathers of nu-metal for a cover of Charlie Daniels' classic tune "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." The track is a fun, pummeling rendition of the legendary southern rock song, trading the iconic fiddle battle for dueling guitars instead. Korn frontman Jonathan Davis and Yelawolf take turns on vocals as the Devil and Johnny, with their respective voices complimenting one another perfectly.

"I’ve always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever," Davis said in a statement published by Rolling Stone. "Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive. 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need." The track is currently available to purchase for $2 on the Korn's Bandcamp page. All proceeds from "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" will be donated to Awakening Youth, an organization that works with youth who are facing the loss of a parent due to death, addiction, divorce, or various other reasons.

In a statement from the band posted to Instagram, Korn said, "We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels' infamous track, 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia.' Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song. It is available exclusively on our official @Bandcamp page, where 100% of all proceeds are being donated to the non-profit organization, Awakening Youth. Special thanks to our boy [Yelawolf] for jumping on the track with us."

Daniels passed away on July 6 at the age of 83. He spent many decades in the music industry, and was well-respected and loved by many of his peers. His representatives issued a statement on the sad news of his death, saying, "Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee," the statement read. "Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke." The statement concluded, "Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days."