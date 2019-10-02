Gene Simmons Hospitalization Photo Revealed by Wife Shannon Tweed

Gene Simmons may be battling a bout of kidney stones, but according to a new hospitalization photo shared by his wife Shannon Tweed, the KISS frontman is reaping a few benefits. After news broke Tuesday that Simmons, 70, had undergone a procedure and was on the mend, Tweed took to her Instagram account to give fans an update on her husband’s health, revealing that he has a love for the hospital’s socks.

“Gene is stealing socks from the hospital,” Tweed captioned the post.

In the photo, Simmons can be seen sitting in a wheelchair rocking a bright pair of yellow socks, though he doesn’t seem too enthralled at his surroundings.

The photo drew plenty of comments, with many fans sending their well wishes and keeping their fingers crossed for a speedy recovery

“Get well soon,” one person wrote.

“GET WELL SOON GENE…..WE MISS YOU,” added another.

“Prayers for a speedy recovery,” a third commented.

The famed bassist/vocalist was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 1 due to kidney stones. That same day, he underwent a procedure to remove the stones and insert a stint into his urethra to keep urine flowing unobstructed from the kidney to his bladder, allowing the stones to pass. According to an update from his wife, the procedure was the second of a total of three, with a third procedure set to take place in about a week to remove the stint.

“Well, now that the cats out of the bag, this is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin’,” she updated fans. “And, by The way, Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband [Gene Simmons].”

Simmons’ hospitalization comes in the midst of KISS’ End of the Road tour. The band was earlier forced to cancel a show in Salt Lake City, with Simmons at the time alluding to an unspecified “medical procedure.”

“Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date,” he wrote. “The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”

Simmons previously battled kidney stones in 2009, with one lucky person nabbing one of the stones on eBay for $15,000, the lump sum of which Simmons donated to charity.