Stagecoach Announces 'Stagecouch Weekend' With Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and More

The annual country music festival Stagecoach was scheduled to take place in Indio, California from April 24-26, but organizers postponed the event to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of letting the original weekend pass by, a special broadcast has been announced titled Stagecouch Weekend, airing on SiriusXM The Highway during what would have been Stagecoach's original weekend.

The broadcast will feature new performances from Stagecoach's headliners, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett, as well as a number of other artists who were scheduled to perform at the festival including Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, RaeLynn, Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny, Gabby Barrett, Chris Lane, Midland and more. Rhett headlines on Friday, Underwood on Saturday and Church on Sunday, April 26. "Join us for Stagecouch Weekend - a special broadcast during what would have been Stagecoach - featuring new performances from Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde, and more, straight from their homes," SiriusXM wrote on Instagram.

"Stagecouch Weekend" on SiriusXM's The Highway (ch. 56) will stream on Friday, April 24, Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET each day followed by an encore broadcast that night via satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM The Highway is streaming free through May 15 so fans can enjoy the broadcast without a subscription. In addition, artists will appear go live on the Stagecoach Instagram for Q&As, singalongs and more. A post on Stagecoach's Instagram shares a lineup of Instagram Live events including a Live with Guy Fieri, a guitar lesson with Tenille Townes and a "5 O'Clock Somewhere Cheers" with Pardi.

"In this challenging time, we want to continue to help bring artists and fans together, just as they would at Stagecoach," said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Music Programming, SiriusXM, via WFMZ-TV. "With the amazing help of the many great Country music artists involved, this prestigious annual event will come to life like it never has before on The Highway."

"Celebrating Stagecoach weekend with SiriusXM, all of our artists, partners, fans and community is something we all hold so dear to our hearts," added Stagecoach Talent Buyer Stacy Vee. "We couldn't let this weekend in April go by quietly, so we decided to throw a house party. I hope everyone enjoys what we have put together!"