Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

✖

Shania Twain is a big fan of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as a couple, so much so that she hopes to one day perform with the superstar pair. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Twain revealed that Shelton and Stefani are on her list of potential collaborators.

"Well my goal is to do a trio with them," she said. "So, when I think of Blake and Gwen, I think trio vocals. So that's the first thing I wanna do." Twain had previously shared a message for Shelton and Stefani on an episode of her Apple Music show, Home Now Radio. "Two sweet, adorable, friendly, talented people," she gushed at the time. "They belong together. I hope they stay married forever and ever and ever and ever and ever." She also requested an invite to the wedding, which seems like an easy entreaty to fulfill when it comes from a living legend. "When you set your wedding date, let me know," she said. "Even if I’m not invited, I’ll be thinking of you. I'll be sending good thoughts your way."

During her interview with ET, the Canadian star elaborated on what she might send to Shelton and Stefani as a wedding present. "I'd have to send something very, very crossover," she mused. "Because, like, she's glam and he's plaid and jeans." Shelton and Stefani are seemingly preparing to get married, though some fans recently speculated that the pair may have already tied the knot. In May, Shelton told USA Today that his fiancée "was in the middle" of planning their upcoming nuptials.

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," he said. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it." The Voice coach also joked that there's a reason he's not too involved in the decision-making.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," the country star said. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control." Earlier this month, Stefani celebrated her bridal shower with friends and family. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she told fans in a video on her Instagram Story. "I'm getting married!"