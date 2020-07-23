Scotty McCreery honored a friend of his that died in a car crash on Tuesday morning, sharing a video of himself performing Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" to pay tribute to Yameer Greene. McCreery shared his emotional tribute on multiple social media platforms, uploading a video of himself playing guitar in his home.

"For my buddy Yameer," McCreery captioned the video on Facebook. "One of the kindest and brightest souls I’ve ever met. Everyone who knew him loved him. Love you and miss you man. Rest easy." He also added a line from the song, writing, "Wish I could see those angels faces, when they hear your sweet voice sing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery) on Jul 22, 2020 at 3:53pm PDT

WRAL reports that Greene, 26, was killed in a head-on collision in North Carolina. Highway Patrol said that 19-year-old Tre'shon Pope was driving a Honda Accord at a high rate of speed along southbound I-87 and had been weaving through traffic before the car crossed over the median and into oncoming vehicles, hitting Greene's Dodge Dart head-on. Troopers say Pope's car struck Greene's car and burst into flames, killing Greene, Pope and Pope's passenger.

Greene and McCreery had grown up together in Garner, North Carolina and both sang at their church and in their school choir at Garner High School. "Going to sleep with a heavy heart tonight. Gonna miss you, Yameer," McCreery tweeted on Tuesday. "So many great memories with you that I will always hold on to. Everyone who knew you, loved you. Rest easy. I cant wait to see you again one day."

Greene's former choir teacher, Meredith Covington Clayton, wrote on Facebook, "I will NEVER forget the way your eyes watched me as you sang under my direction. I always could see the fire in your soul and it was an HONOR to witness your dedication and passion to choral music." Greene majored in sports studies with a minor in parks and recreation management at East Carolina University and worked as an athletic program specialist for the city of Rocky Mount.

According to his friend Nicholas Stephenson, Greene was always able to lift up those around him. "It didn't really matter who you were or what group you were a part of or what the situation was, he would just always walk into the room and with his smile, everything was just contagious about his energy," Stephenson said. "I just want to share his energy and legacy -- keep it living as long as possible."