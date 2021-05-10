Ryan Hurd Celebrates Maren Morris on Mother's Day

✖

Maren Morris celebrated her second Mother's Day as a mom on Sunday, and her husband, Ryan Hurd, made sure to pen a sweet tribute to his wife on social media. Morris and Hurd share 1-year-old son Hayes, and Hurd used Instagram to post a touching black and white photo of Morris reading to her son, who was in his crib.

"Happy Mother’s Day!" he wrote. "Don’t know why I snapped this little gem but I’m happy I did. Hayes is lucky to have such an amazing mom, we love you MM!" Morris used her own Instagram page to share a bouquet of white and purple flowers sitting on a table, which she captioned, "Thank you to my guys."

Since becoming a mom, Morris has been open about her new chapter of life with fans, recently sharing an Instagram post discussing the standards society places on women to "snap back" after giving birth. "I am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again," she captioned a photo of herself sitting on a bed in a bra and underwear set. "No one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f—ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud."

At the ACM Awards last month, the 31-year-old told reporters in a virtual press room that she wanted to share the message because she "realized that if I am coming to grips with this realization, I can't be the only one."

"I just realized how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey, to be like, 'I need to get back to where I was before' because that's not really the goal," she explained. "It shouldn't be the goal, to just sort of erase the fact that you had a kid. And I think that I'm really proud of where my body is right now, even if it is several pounds heavier. I did something that half the population can't do."

"I think that's pretty f—ing rad," she continued. "That's kind of how I came to that epiphany myself and I was I'm going to share this. I'm really proud of where I am in my journey and I'm not a stick, but I love the fact that I've got curves now and it proves that I did something really amazing and wonderful with my life."