Russell Dickerson Teases More Music After Release of ‘Love You Like I Used To’

Russell Dickerson just dropped new music, but he hints more music might soon be on its way! The Tennessee native dropped “Love You Like I Used To” earlier this week, said he hopes to have another song out in the near future as well.

“For my first three singles, each one took almost a year each to get to No. 1, which I’m grateful for because now we got three No. 1s in a row,” Dickerson told PEOPLE. “But I’m just chomping at the bit to get this music out there. I know the fans are ready for it — they’ve been asking for over a year, ‘When’s the album out? When’s the new stuff coming out?’ Hopefully within six weeks after this single, we’ll put another song out and keep them rolling out.”

“Love You Like I Used To” was inspired by his relationship with his wife, Kailey, whom he wed in 2013.

“With ‘Yours,’ which was my first single, it’s kind of like the newlywed song, and I wrote it six months after we got married,” Dickerson explained. “With ‘Love You Like I Used To,’ it’s coming out about 10 years into being with my wife. We’ve been married about six-and-a-half years now so it’s about how love grows and how you’ve got to work for it. It’s like, ‘I don’t love you like I used to — I love you more. I love you more with every single kiss.’ That’s the overarching theme of the song.”

“Love You Like I Used To” might have been inspired by Kailey, but that doesn’t mean she liked the song –– at least at first.

“I played her the first version and she was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really know if you hit the mark on this one,’” Dickerson recounted. “I was like, ‘What?!’ But no, she was actually right. We all kind of felt that way. So we went in, started with just the title because we knew that title was special and completely rewrote the song. We were on tour with Lady Antebellum at the time when we wrote it, and we just came out of there like, ‘There we go! This is definitely a single.’”

No word yet when Dickerson’s sophomore album will be released. He is currently on the road with Kane Brown, serving as the opening act on Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin