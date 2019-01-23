Russell Dickerson Reveals Favorite Place to Escape With Wife, Kailey

Russell Dickerson doesn’t get to spend much time at home. The rising star is kicking off 2019 by co-headlining The Way Back Tour with his good friend, Carly Pearce, and will then join Thomas Rhett on his Very Hot Summer Tour.

But when Dickerson does get a few days off, he has the perfect place to escape with his wife, Kailey, even if it does require getting on yet another plane. The “Every Little Thing” singer reveals the couple recently got a small apartment on the west coast, which is where they go when they need to unwind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just the weather first of all, getting out of this coldness,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com at a recent media event, explaining his reason for their new pad. “It was her brother’s apartment, super cheap, and we were barely able to swing it. We were like, ‘We have to do this.’ And it’s just our getaway; it’s kind of like our cabin in the woods kind of thing. It’s just like it’s two blocks from the beach, just hang out, walk, see the sunsets. It’s great.”

Kailey joins Dickerson whenever he is on the road, which is only fitting since she is an integral part of his career.

“[She brings out] a genuineness in me of not having to put on the artist hat,” Dickerson noted. “Just be myself. That’s what I love most about her.”

The 31-year-old previously revealed how he kept his relationship with Kailey strong, even in the midst of his busy schedule.

“It’s just all about humility,” Dickerson told All Access. “One of my favorite quotes, when it comes to an argument, is, ‘Do you want to be one, or do you want to be the one that won?’ We would rather be one than have a right or wrong, or make anyone feel lesser than the other. It’s a lot about laying down your pride and apologizing.”

Dickerson owes much of his success to Kailey, who has been with him every step of the way.

“She started out driving the van, selling the merch, so she’s put her time in,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “Now we have a tour bus, praise the Lord. In the back we got it converted into an actual bedroom, which is amazing. She’s earned her keep to pay for her share of the bus.”

Find a list of all of Dickerson’s upcoming shows at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano/ACMA2018