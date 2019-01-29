Russell Dickerson Recalls ‘God Moment’ That Started His Career

Russell Dickerson isn’t willing to take all of the credit for his success. The 31-year-old, who had been turned down by record labels time and time again, recalls a specific moment where he knew something bigger than himself was at work, which was the moment he believes his career really took off.

“We’re like, alright, we’re going to do this on our own,” Dickerson recalled to Fox News. “So we shot this music video for ‘Yours‘ and if you watch it on YouTube, it’s just me walking down a road and my wife is in my SUV just shooting out of the back and it just starts raining and there’s lightning everywhere. It was this God moment, totally.”

“Yours” was the starting point for what has been a whirlwind couple years for Dickerson, with both that song and the follow-up, “Blue Tacoma,” landing at the top of the charts. He also scored opening slots last year with some of the biggest acts in country music, including Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum, and is currently co-headlining his The Way Back Tour with Carly Pearce. But although his star power is definitely on the rise, the Tennessee native maintains he is still the same person he was before anyone knew his name.

“When we write these songs, in my head I’m on stage,” Dickerson shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I want the fans to connect to these songs. Having two number ones completely different; we were just going through old footage and it was, ‘It’s the same. It’s just a stage.’ And we’re jumping around going crazy and it pans to the crowd and there’s seriously like eight people there. We’ve come along way since then but it’s still the same show. It’s just as much energy with a sold out crowd.”

Dickerson is back at radio with “Every Little Thing,” which, like his previous two hits, was also written about his wife Kailey. As a bona fide country music star, Dickerson still remembers the early days of trying so hard to find success, and he isn’t about to take one minute of the life he has now for granted.

“I feel like God’s given me this dream of being on stage and writing a song, even of getting a tour bus,” Dickerson said. “All of these dreams he put into my mind and into my heart are finally coming to fruition.”

