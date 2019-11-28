Russell Dickerson’s New Album Includes a Song by Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley (Exclusive)

Russell Dickerson’s first three singles, “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing,” were all written by Dickerson, along with Casey Brown and Parker Welling, who co-wrote most of Dickerson’s freshman Yours album with him. For his sophomore album, Dickerson plans on using a few more writers on the record, including a song co-written by Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley.

“We’re definitely branching out for this album,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “We already have, and I wrote a song with Charles Kelley, that’s gonna be on there.”

Brown and Welling likely have nothing to fear. In addition to still writing songs for Dickerson’s next record, the singer is also planning on celebrating their success with a trip out west.

“I think we’re gonna do a trip to Napa Valley,” Dickerson revealed. “All three number ones were with the same co-writers, and they’re like our dearest, dearest friends. So, we’re gonna hit up Napa Valley and really celebrate.”

It took almost three years for “Yours” to hit the top of the charts, after Dickerson first released the song independently before signing to his label, Triple Tigers. The Tennessee native never imagined in the beginning that his career would suddenly launch as it has, with no signs of slowing down.

“Praise the Lord,” Dickerson said of his success. “It’s crazy. I don’t understand. I don’t understand. It’s amazing. That’s all I got. I have no idea.”

Dickerson gives much of the credit for his success to his marriage to his wife, Kailey, who has been supporting Dickerson since the early days of his career, and even shot the music videos for “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma.”

“It’s just all about humility,” Dickerson told All Access. “One of my favorite quotes, when it comes to an argument, is, ‘Do you want to be one, or do you want to be the one that won?’ We would rather be one than have a right or wrong, or make anyone feel lesser than the other. It’s a lot about laying down your pride and apologizing.”

Dickerson spent much of 2019 on the road with Thomas Rhett, serving as the opening act, along with Dustin Lynch and Rhett Akins, on Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour. Dickerson will kick off 2020 by joining Kane Brown on Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour. Find a list of all of Dickerson’s upcoming shows, and keep track of new music, by visiting his website.

