Roy Clark to Be Celebrated With Oklahoma Memorial Service

Roy Clark passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 85, and the musician’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service near Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

“Roy Clark’s Celebration Of Life” will be held at Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and the memorial is open to the public. Fans who are not able to attend can watch the service via live stream at rhema.org and on Rhema Bible Church’s Facebook Page.

On Tuesday evening, there will be a private, invitation-only visitation for family, friends and fellow performers.

Instead of flowers, Clark’s family has asked that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, as Clark had a long-standing relationship with the hospital. He headlined a golf tournament there for several years and a floor was even named in his honor.

“I’ve just been so blessed in my life,” Clark once said of his support. “It would be a sin for me to sit there and not share it, and not do something to help others.”

Clark is best known as the host of the variety show Hee Haw, which ran from 1969 to 1997. He was also an incredibly skilled guitar and banjo player, helping to spread the popularity of country music. At one point, he was the highest-earning star in country music, becoming a headliner in Las Vegas, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame during his illustrious career.

After his passing, numerous country stars used social media to reflect on Clark’s impact and mourn his loss.

“My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up,” recent CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Keith Urban tweeted. “Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did.”

“When I think back on my career and the ones that helped shape me, Roy was there,” Randy Travis said in a statement. “As a young boy, I idolized him … as a fellow artist, I adored him. God Bless you and keep you by His side, Roy, til we meet again – I love you, Forever and Ever, Amen.”

Brad Paisley posted a tribute to Clark on Facebook, writing that the musician “shaped my path.”

“My Papaw introduced me to his music as a toddler. Every Saturday we’d watch Hee Haw,” Paisley recalled. “My first guitar book was a Roy Clark guitar method. I practiced his style, then practiced making his facial expressions. He was a hero. My story is not unique. How many guitar players started with a Roy Clark guitar method book? How many guitars were sold to people wanting to play because of him? How many lives were made better because of his wit and joy? I’m one of so many.”

