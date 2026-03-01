‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Marshals’ Adds Country Singer to Cast

Yellowstone spinoff Marshals has added a country star.

According to Variety, Riley Green will be guest starring in multiple episodes of the new series.

“I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Marshals. Being on set with my buddy Luke Grimes made the experience even more memorable,” the CMA and ACM Award winner said in a statement. “This is my first go around in the acting space, and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to this world.”

Green is set to play former Navy SEAL Garrett, “who arrives at the ranch, unexpectedly, hoping to lean on his friends Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) to help put the demons of his past to rest.” Along with Grimes and Marshall-Green, Marshals also stars Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, and Gil Birmingham.

Marshals marks Green’s acting debut. He entered the country music scene in 2013 with his self-titled EP. After releasing EPs in 2015, 2016, and 2017, he signed to the Big Machine Label Group in 2018. His debut album, Different ‘Round Here, was released the following year, charting at No. 95 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 11 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. Green’s sophomore album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, released in 2023, peaking at No. 79 on Billboard’s 200 chart and No. 15 on the Top Country Albums chart. His EP, Way Out Here, under Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, was released in 2024, charting at 149 on the Billboard 200 and 29 for Top Country Albums.

Per CBS, in Marshals, premiering on Sunday, “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Santos) and Miles Kittle (Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Merrill) and his confidantes Mo (Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater (Birmingham) from the Broken Rock reservation.”

It’s unknown when Green will be appearing on Marshals, but more information should be revealed in the coming weeks. The series will premiere on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.