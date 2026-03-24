‘Dutton Ranch’: ‘Yellowstone’s Beth & Rip Spinoff Gets Premiere Date

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are back.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their Yellowstone roles in the first teaser for Taylor Sheridan’s new spinoff Dutton Ranch, which debuted Monday as Paramount+ announced the series’ premiere date.

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(Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Dutton Ranch will premiere on Paramount+ on May 15 at 8 p.m. with two episodes, and the series will also air on Paramount Network.

Set after the events of Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip as they try to escape their pasts in Montana with a new life in Texas. But trouble follows the couple wherever they go, as Monday’s preview shows Rip discovering a dead body before various brawls and gunfights go down.

“What a day,” Beth says in the teaser, as Rip quips back, “Welcome to Texas.”

Viewers also got a first look at the newest additions to the Yellowstone universe, cast members Annette Bening and Ed Harris, who play Beulah Jackson and Everett McKinney, respectively. While Everett seems to be a potential ally for Beth, as the teaser shows him sharing a drink at the bar with the Dutton daughter, Beulah proves to be a new threat.

“A legacy is a beautiful thing, but only if it survives,” Beth tells Beulah as the two women go head-to-head in the teaser.

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“As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire,” according to the show’s logline. “In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

Dutton Ranch also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lin.

Dutton Ranch will be the second Yellowstone spinoff to premiere this year, with Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in CBS’ Marshals, which premiered earlier this year.

(Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Dutton Ranch premieres on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET with two episodes on Paramount+, and the show will also air on Paramount Network.

Dutton Ranch is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Sheridan and John Linson, Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Reilly, Hauser, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, with Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also serving as directors this season.