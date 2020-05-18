Reba McEntire Talks Potential Sitcom Reunion: 'We'd Love To'

Reba McEntire's sitcom, Reba, ran for six seasons from 2001-2007, and the show is still beloved by fans over 10 years after it ended. During an appearance on the Today show on Monday, McEntire opened up about the possibility of a reunion, revealing that she and her co-stars would be happy return to the suburbs of Houston.

"We'd love to, as a matter of fact, we've been texting each other," McEntire told Hoda Kotb. "Melissa Peterman started it out and we're all talking, hoping to get back together. We miss each other. It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we'd love to do it. Even if it’s two-hour movie or a... I don't know, whatever. We'd love to get back together. They're wonderful people." McEntire and Peterman recently staged a mini reunion when they filmed a virtual sketch imagining how each of their characters would cope with quarantine.

(Photo: WB/The CW)

Peterman, who played Barbra Jean, began the video in her closet. "Just wanted to check in and see how you're holding up during this quarantine," she said. "Girl, I'm going crazy. I'm hiding in a closet right now because Brock and Henry are driving me bananas. They have painted a giant checkerboard on the living room floor, and then they're using frozen pizzas as checkers. I had to trade in all my Beanie Babies for toilet paper, and every day, I've started turning clocks back, like, 15 minutes so I can start drinking earlier!" The clip then cut to McEntire, who was in a pantry, where she told Barbra Jean to keep it down. "Kids have been wanting me to play games all day long," she said. "I've played more games than you can imagine! You know how much I like games, but I'm sick of it. Sick of it!"

Also during the pandemic, McEntire re-released her song "What If" along with an updated music video highlighting essential workers. "When you can, take this time to stop, smell the roses," McEntire said when Kotb asked her to give advice to those who may be feeling "helpless" during this time. "Just reconfirm why you're here. And just take time for your family, your friends, just sit and breathe. We've been going so fast and furious for so long, I am so thankful for this quarantine time. My heart goes out to the folks who have been ill, who have lost loved ones, but it has been wonderful for me. To get to be with my little sister the way we were for the last two months, it's priceless. I've loved it, every minute of it."