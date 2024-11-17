Reba McEntire Gets Great News on Additional ‘Happy’s Place’ Episodes

Less than a month after premiering on NBC, Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place just received some great news. Deadline reports that the network has ordered three extra scripts of the multi-camera sitcom, which initially had just 13 episodes for Season 1. Fellow sitcom Lopez vs Lopez got the same treatment, which is based on ratings performance, and it’s possible that more pickups could happen in the coming weeks.

It should be pointed out that an episodic order has not been given, as networks commission additional scripts in case of back orders “as a way to keep the writers rooms working.” The script order is not so surprising for Happy’s Place, which comes from the Reba producing team. The sitcom has brought in 4 million linear Live+Same Day viewers, which reached 10 million cross-platform viewers within a week and was even the best new comedy launch on Peacock.

HAPPY’S PLACE — Episode: Pilot — Pictured: Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Created by Kevin and Julie Abbott, Happy’s Place centers on McEntire’s Bobbie, who inherits her late father’s tavern, only to find out that her new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), is a twentysomething half-sister she never knew she had. The series also stars McEntire’s Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. McEntire, Kevin Abbott, Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel, Pamela Fryman, and Matt Berry serve as executive producers.

The country superstar has been quite busy on NBC. Aside from Happy’s Place, Reba McEntire has been pulling double duty as a coach on The Voice for Season 26. She won’t be a coach for Season 27, however, after joining the series for Season 25. While she initially debunked rumors of her exiting, NBC later confirmed that she would, in fact, be departing, at least for now. It’s unknown if she will be returning in the future, but working on two shows plus her music and likely other projects might just be too much for her. At the very least, since both Happy’s Place and The Voice are on NBC, there’s always the chance she can swing by the singing competition series.

It shouldn’t be long until Happy’s Place gets an official extended episodic order, but fans will just have to be patient. In the meantime, new episodes air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and there is still quite a lot to look forward to.