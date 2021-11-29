Reba McEntire Reveals Major New Business Venture

Reba McEntire fans have a new place to go on vacations. The country music superstar announced during her show in Durant, Oklahoma Friday night that she plans to open an entertainment venue in the Sooner State. Reba’s Place will include a restaurant, bar and more, and is set to open in late 2022. The venue will be built in partnership with the Choctaw Nation and the city of Akota, Oklahoma.

During her show Friday, McEntire welcomed Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation to the stage to announce the new buinsess venture. Both McEntire and Batton posted video of their announcement on Instagram. “We’re thrilled to pieces because it’s going to be right downtown Atoka,” McEntire, 66, told the audience, reports PEOPLE. “It’s going to be called Reba’s Place and it’s going to be in the old Masonic building. Y’all know where that is if you’ve been to Atoka.”

McEntire said she and Batton are “really tickled” and excited about the project. “It’s going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin’ and grinnin’ and singin,’ and we’re hoping by the end of next year, around September 2022, around that sometime that we’ll be ready for serving you guys to come up and see us,” she said. Batton said the Choctaw Nation was “partnering with the greatest female country singer of all time to bring Reba’s restaurant to Atoka, Oklahoma.”

McEntire, the Choctaw Nation, and Atoka also launched a website for Reba’s Place, where concept art shows a stage, tables, a bar, and a balcony. The restaurant will be built inside a Masonic Temple, and will include a menu inspired by Nashville, New Orleans, and Mexico. “The aesthetics of the venue are heavily influenced by Reba’s western heritage and include a curated collection of memorabilia from Reba’s personal archives that will regularly change. The retail space will feature a combination of merchandise created just for this new venture alongside established Reba favorites,” the website teased.

McEntire recently released her 34th studio album, Revived Remixed Revisited, a three-disc package including three versions of 10 different songs from her past. She also plans to hit the road in January, beginning with a stop at the Von Braun Center Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. Her tour wraps up in March in Illinois. Her special guests during the tour include Caylee Hammack, Hannah Dasher, Caitlyn Smith, Brandy Clark, Brittney Spencer, Tenille Townes, and Reyna Roberts. McEntire also stars in the new Lifetime Christmas movie, Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune, alongside John Schneider.