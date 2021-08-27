Reba McEntire Shares Track List for Upcoming Album 'REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED'

✖

Reba McEntire is looking back on her decades of hits with her upcoming project, the triple album REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED. Set for release on Oct. 8, the project is a reimagined collection of some of McEntire's biggest songs, with each album reworking the Oklahoma native's hits in a different way.

REVIVED features songs that have evolved throughout the years in the roles as staples in McEntire's live shows, which have been recorded with her touring band. REMIXED follows its title with remixes of the singer's hits and REVISITED sees McEntire teaming with producer Dave Cobb to recut several songs including a new version of "Does He Love You" with Dolly Parton. On Thursday, Aug. 26, McEntire shared the full track list for the project, and she released a new version of "Can't Even Get the Blues" from REVIVED.

Multiple songs appear on more than one of the three albums, including "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and McEntire's signature song, "Fancy," which was originally performed by Bobbie Gentry and is receiving a dance remix from Dave Aude. "'Fancy’s' not a dance song," McEntire told Variety. "When I was doing 'Fancy' in the late ‘60s, after I heard Bobbie Gentry when she released it, I fell in love with that song immediately. And I would do it at clubs and honky-tonks, and they’d say 'We can’t dance to that!' And I said, 'Well, sit down, shut up, let me sing it, ‘cause I want to sing it.'" See the full track list below and pre-order the album here.

DISC 1 – REVIVED

1. Can't Even Get The Blues

2. Is There Life Out There

3. The Greatest Man I Never Knew

4. Walk On

5. Whoever’s In New England

6. The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia

7. For My Broken Heart

8. Take It Back / Why Haven’t I Heard From You

9. You Lie

10. Fancy

DISC 2 – REMIXED

1. Turn On The Radio – Tracy Young Remix

2. I’m Gonna Take That Mountain – Dave Aude remix

3. Little Rock – Stonebridge Mix

4. I’m A Survivor – Lafemmebear remix

5. Does He Love You – Eric Kupper Remix

6. Keep Me Hangin’ On – Love To Infinity Remix

7. The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia – Eric Kupper Remix

8. The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter – Ralphi Rosario Remix

9. Why Haven’t I Heard From You – Dave Aude remix

10. Fancy – Dave Aude remix

DISC 3 – REVISITED

1. The Fear Of Being Alone

2. Consider Me Gone

3. Somebody Should Leave

4. How Blue

5. Does He Love You (with Dolly Parton)

6. One Promise Too Late

7. The Last One To Know

8. New Fool At An Old Game

9. I’m A Survivor

10. Fancy