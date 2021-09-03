Reba McEntire Sparkles in Lifetime Christmas Movie Teaser

✖

Lifetime is gearing up for their hugely popular "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday movie programming and has country music icon Reba McEntire in a feature on their roster this upcoming season. People Magazine reports the Reba star in Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune. The network teased the program where McEntire "gets this Christmas Snow Ball rolling" in a sparkly green dress.

Christmas In Tune is part of McEntire's two-picture deal with the network this year. According to an official film description from Lolly Christmas, the film tells the story of Belle, "a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert in order, but the problem is – the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years! Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life."

High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman reunite for A Christmas Dance Reunion, and AnnaLynne McCord will shine in Dancing Through the Snow. Viewers can look forward to The Brady Bunch original clan of the family - Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen - who are joined by Haylie Duff, Aaron O'Connell, Beth Broderick, and Brady Bunch movie star Jennifer Elise Cox, who will all-star in Blending Christmas.

Melissa [Joan Hart] will star in Mistletoe in Montana, Tia Mowry returns for another network holiday film where she'll sing along with Motown star Smokey Robinson in Miracle in Motor City. Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland also returns to the network for her Merry Liddle Christmas franchise, this year sporting a baby bump in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.

Mario Lopez is dancing alongside his daughter Gia in Holiday in Santa Fe. The daddy-daughter duo will surely steal the hearts of viewers. Also featured in the holiday lineup include Marie Osmond in A Fiancé for Christmas, Roselyn Sanchez in An Ice Wine Christmas, and Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin in The Holiday Fix-Up - which hints to be a romance flick.

Release dates for the films are not yet confirmed.