Reba McEntire Releasing Second Concert Special on YouTube

Reba McEntire is releasing another concert special on YouTube on Friday, this time airing Reba in Concert. The special was filmed in 1990 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas and will air on YouTube on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT. McEntire will chat with fans on her YouTube channel here. The performance will also serve as a dedication to Reba’s original band members who are included in the special and tragically died in a plane crash in 1991.

"This show is very special to me because it features my friends that we lost in a plane crash 29 years ago," McEntire said in a statement. "Their love for music and incredible talents deserve to be seen again, and I’m so glad that we’re getting the chance to stream this concert for the first time ever. I can’t wait to watch it and I hope they will feel all the love we still have for them." On March 16, 1991, McEntire's tour manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans were killed near San Diego, California, after their plane crashed into the side of a mountain. The two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger were also killed.

McEntire remembered the group on the 29th anniversary of the crash earlier this year, sharing a photo of her late friends on Instagram. "29 years ago today, I lost my friends in a plane crash," she wrote. "The timing of Mama's passing with that anniversary seems appropriate. I know they're all in Heaven together and taking care of each other. Let's keep finding ways to take care of each other down here on earth and never take one moment with our loved ones for granted."

On Wednesday, the country legend shared a preview of Reba in Concert on social media, which included clips of the star performing hits like "Can't Even Get the Blues," "Somebody Should Leave," "Little Rock" and "Fancy," for which she wore a sparkling golden dress.