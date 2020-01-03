Reba McEntire Reflects on End of Busy Decade, Looks Forward to Next 10 Years

The last 10 years brought Reba McEntire plenty of good and unexpected things, which she reflected on in a lengthy post on social media. The 64-year-old shared highlights from each of the past 10 years, including her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, her short-lived Malibu Country TV show, and becoming the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC, while also sharing her hopes for the next decade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Dec 31, 2019 at 1:07pm PST

“What a decade it has been…induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Cowgirl Hall of Fame with my Mama, five albums, a sitcom, a Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn, a Grammy Award and nomination, a Dove Award, the Kennedy Center Honors, joining the [Horatio Alger Association], new brand partnerships with [Cracker Barrel and Justin Boots], the 10 year anniversary of the Reba brand at [Dillards], hosting awards shows with my buddies and countless other memories that are too many to list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so thankful for all that the Lord has allowed me and my team to do these past 10 years,” she continued. “Thanks to my fans for continuing to go on this journey with me! I’m as excited as I’ve ever been and looking forward to all the surprises and opportunities a new decade will bring. Happy New Year!”

Not all of the past decade was pleasant for McEntire. She also divorced her husband, Narvel Blackstock, after 26 years of marriage, and then dated Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo for two years, before announcing in November that they had broken up in the spring.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire, previously told Us Weekly, when asked if they would spend holidays together. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

Still, 2020 is already off to a great start for McEntire. The Grand Ole Opry member is nominated for a Grammy Award, for Best Country Album with Stronger Than the Truth.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. McEntire already has several shows scheduled in the new year, including her ongoing Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency. Find dates at Reba.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola