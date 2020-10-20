Reba McEntire and New Boyfriend Rex Linn Enjoy a Drink Outdoors in New Photo

✖

Reba McEntire and her new boyfriend Rex Linn are all smiles as they live it up together in Montana. Just weeks after going public with their relationship, the 65-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo of herself and the CSI: Miami actor enjoying a nice fall day.

In the image, which was shared with her 1.9 million followers Monday, the country crooner wore a cowboy hat and a pair of boots, a beer in hand, as she smiled for the camera with her arm wrapped around her new beau. Linn, meanwhile, sitting beside McEntire on a cooler, donned a shirt that read "Livin' the dream." McEntire captioned the post, "Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!!," perhaps revealing her nickname for Linn, who shared the same image to his own account with the caption, "TATER TOT. Angel on the ground (and on a cooler)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Oct 19, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

McEntire and Linn, whose other credits include Rush Hour, Wyatt Earp, and Cliffhanger, confirmed their relationship in early October. Speaking on her podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, McEntire told her co-host, Melissa Peterman, "Yeah, yeah, I am [dating]," before going on to reveal that the "very, very sweetheart of a guy" was Linn.

The "Does He Love You" songstress, who said that "getting back in the dating world for me is fun and exciting," revealed that she and the actor first went on a dinner date back in January, though it was the following months as the coronavirus pandemic prompted lockdowns and limited travel that their relationship blossomed into something more.

"And then February on it was the COVID pandemic and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that's a really good way to get to know people," she said. "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

McEntire said that she and Linn are "still getting to know each other," which she said has been "a blast." She added that "whatever happens in the future, we're very stable and it's been a good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to."