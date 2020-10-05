Reba McEntire Dating Actor Rex Linn

Reba McEntire has a new man in her life, telling her co-host Melissa Peterman on the latest episode of her podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, that she is dating actor Rex Linn "Yeah, yeah, I am [dating]," McEntire shared. "A very, very sweetheart of a guy, Rex Linn. And we’ve been talking during the pandemic."

"We had dinner with Rex, was it in January?" she recalled. "And then February on it was the COVID pandemic and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that’s a really good way to get to know people... It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rex Linn (@rexlinn13) on Jan 23, 2020 at 10:16am PST

Linn, 63, is an actor known for playing Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami. He has also appeared in other television shows and movies including Rush Hour, Wyatt Earp and Cliffhanger.

McEntire and ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, who served as her manager, divorced in 2015, and the singer dated ex-boyfriend Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo for around two years from 2017-2019. McEntire had discussed her divorce on a previous episode of her podcast, noting that the separation was not her choice and that she "did not want it."

"So, it was left up to me of, 'Okay. Kid, how you gonna handle this?'" she said. "So, when the three people who were literally taking care of me and my company, my career, left me… I had to, what the hell am I gonna do? And so it was kind of a, as I call it, 'come to Jesus' meeting. And I had to gather my wherewithal, put my feelings aside, and go forward."

"So it was forging a path that I didn’t want any part of, but I had to do it," she continued. "But not only for myself but for my band, my crew, my organization. The RBI [Reba Business Inc.]. I had to say, 'Okay, this has happened. We all know what’s happened, ’cause you were all involved. Now we’ve got to move forward.'"