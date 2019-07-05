Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani Both Felt Los Angeles Earthquake While in Las Vegas for Residencies

Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani both felt the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Los Angeles on July 4th, while in Las Vegas for their own respective residencies. McEntire is in Sin City for her Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency, while Stefani is there for her Just a Girl residency.

“Wow! I felt it in my hotel room here in Las Vegas! Very scary!” McEntire shared on Instagram, sharing a screen shot of her TV screen announcing the news.

“So did I!” commented Stefani.

The scary event did little to dampen McEntire’s sense of humor. Later, the 64-year-old shared a throwback photo of herself at the People’s Choice Awards, wearing a red, white and blue flag ensemble.

“[Throwback Thursday] Happy [4th of July]!!!” McEntire wrote.

McEntire was previously in Colorado, likely with her boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, earlier in the week, sharing a photo of herself with a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.

“Love my relaxing time with family and friends in Colorado!” the singer captioned the photo.

McEntire is dividing her time between Vegas, her time with Lasuzzo out west and her own Tennessee home, a schedule she’d happily keep up as long as necessary.

“As long as the fans will continue to come see us,” McEntire said of extending the Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn. “We have a great time. It’s the perfect deal. You’re here in Las Vegas, where the shopping, the shows, the restaurants, entertainment, everything is just wonderful. And we have a great time [in Las Vegas]. Our band, our crew, our friends, everybody just loves coming to Vegas and spending the time with us.”

McEntire is a seasoned pro when it comes to performing, but she admits she is still learning from the duo on stage.

“I am not on their level. They are so good at it. I can’t dish it back … When we first started out, I said, ‘Okay, here is what you’re going to say, and here is what you’re going to say, and then I’ll say…,’” McEntire recalled. “And they go ‘Uh huh. Yeah.’ We get out there and I say my little part and I look at them and … crickets. They’re gonna say what they want to say and I just kind of follow along.”

