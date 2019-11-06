Reba McEntire Fans Reach out After Skeeter Lasuzzo Breakup

Reba McEntire fans are sending good thoughts after news of her split with boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. The country music superstar announced Tuesday the end of her relationship after two years together, confirming they both decided to go their separate ways on good terms. The relationship was McEntire’s first serious one since her divorce from husband Narvel Blackstock after 26 years of marriage.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire told Us Weekly, when asked if she would be spending the holidays with him this year. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

Fans of the actress and singer took to social media to send messages of support her way after revealing the news.

“Sad that she and he are no longer together, but glad for them that they understood their situation and made the best decision for them. Everyone deserves to be happy,” one fan commented on PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page.

“This is disappointing. They seemed like such a great couple and I was so happy for her,” another user commented.

“I am so sad. I really thought they were perfect for each other,” another Facebook user wrote.

The Reba alum and Lasuzzo first met in 2017 during a vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Brooks & Dunn singer Kix Brooks introduced McEntire to the retired oil geologist at the time.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” she told Taste of Country in 2018. “I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us. And we’ve been dating ever since.”

“So glad you are working on you. You are an inspiration to many to realize that women do not need a man to define who they are. Yes, we’d all like to have a companion, but we need to be strong enough to stand on our own,” another fan wrote addressing McEntire on PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page.

“It’s OK Reba you gotta kiss a lot of frogs before you find the right one! You are beautiful and will find the perfect one! I love you one Okie to another,” another fan commented.