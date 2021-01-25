Reba McEntire Takes on Bernie Sanders Meme With Hilarious 'Reba' Cast Photo

✖

After Senator Bernie Sanders showed up at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration last week wearing a winter coat, mittens and a mask and sitting stoically in his chair, he became an instant meme, finding himself superimposed onto movie scenes, vacation destinations and more. He also made an appearance with the cast of the sitcom Reba, thanks to series star Reba McEntire.

After the meme took off, McEntire used Instagram to share a cast photo from the show, with McEntire and her fellow cast members Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Steve Howey, JoAnna Garcia Swisher Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Hollerman now flanked by Sanders, who digitally joined the group on the couch in their living room. "Many people don’t know that the Reba show originally had another star at its center," McEntire wrote. "After we shot the pilot, he had other aspirations, we renamed the show, and The Misadventures of Bernie & Barbra Jean will go down in history as one of the great 'lost episodes' of all time."

Peterman, who starred on the show as Barbra Jean, commented, "'A single mom shouldn't have to work 2 jobs to be a Survivor....Come on people! She loves her kids and never stops!! - Bernie."

Reba ran from 2001-2007, and McEntire has expressed her willingness to return to the show on multiple occasions. "We'd love to, as a matter of fact, we've been texting each other," she told Hoda Kotb on the Today show in 2020 of a potential reunion. "Melissa Peterman started it out and we're all talking, hoping to get back together. We miss each other. It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we'd love to do it. Even if it’s two-hour movie or a... I don't know, whatever. We'd love to get back together. They're wonderful people."

The country star added to Taste of Country Nights that a reboot "would be a lot of fun." "We had so many stories we were wanting to tell when they canceled us, so we were shocked," she said. "We had no idea why they canceled us. We were a huge success, so it was a head-scratcher for us. So to come back now... that amount of time, that time spread, we'd have a lot of stories to tell."