Reba McEntire Is All Smiles Shimmying With ‘Little Sparkle and Fringe’

Country music legend Reba McEntire is keeping the good vibes from the 2019 CMA Awards going by sharing a fun video taken backstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. Underwood showed off a sparkling jacket with fringes worn during the awards show, which she hosted with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. The post accumulated more than 900 comments from fans in the first four hours since it was published.

“A little sparkle and fringe never hurt nobody!” McEntire wrote in the caption, alongside the brief silent video of herself dancing backstage.

“Looking beautiful as always!!!” one fan wrote.

“You always look stunning, happy and enjoying life. I love that about you,” another wrote about the singer.

“Love you Reba! Always have, always will,” another wrote.

“Beautiful inside and out! Love the sparkles!!” another fan chimed in.

McEntire took part in the CMA Awards opening tribute to the women of country music, and later performed “Fancy” solo. The song was featured on her 1990 album Rumor Has It. During her solo performance, McEntire wore a red outfit, but the bizarre set decoration’s resemblance to a female body part that had some fans buzzing at home.

Although McEntire was not up for any awards herself, she has been nominated for 50 CMA Awards during her career and won Female Vocalist of the Year in 1984, 1985 and 1987. She won the top prize, Entertainer of the Year in 1986.

When McEntire walked the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight asked her if she would be interested in reviving her popular WB/CW sitcom Reba, which ran from 2001 to 2006. McEntire is still close to members of the cast and said she would love to do it.

“We’re always ready for a reunion,” McEnire told ET. “We would love that. [All it takes is] somebody saying yes. The powers that be. I think we’d all love it — JoAnna Garcia, Chris Rich, Melissa Peterman, Steve Howey, myself, I think we’d love it.”

McEntire’s latest album, Stronger Than The Truth was released in April as a follow-up to 2017’s Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

“The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart,” McEntire said of her 33rd studio album in February. “So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula – go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they’ll touch yours too. That honesty once again revealed itself.”

McEntire announced a 2020 tour, which kicks off in Evansville, Indiana on March 20 and wraps up on May 9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

