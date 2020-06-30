Rascal Flatts Share How They Want to Be Remembered as a Band

Rascal Flatts' new single is titled "How They Remember You," and the country trio reflected on how they want to be remembered in a recent media event celebrating the song and their upcoming EP. "I think we've been working on that for the past 20 years. I really do," Joe Don Rooney told PopCulture.com and other outlets. "I'd hope that when we do lay it down, that the fans remember us for being true to ourselves and making music that is hopefully impactful and music that will live out way longer than what we can ever tour for or be a part of when we're older."

He added that in their 20 years as a group, he and bandmates Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus created some of their most memorable moments when they were focused on the present. "I think that some of the most special moments and some of the most special music we created was the ones where we were just living in the moment," Rooney shared. "Just being artists and being a band and living out this amazing journey that's got us to now." Along with their music, Rascal Flatts has been heavily involved in philanthropy and has donated $3 million to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, where the Rascal Flatts Surgery Center is named after them.

"Most importantly though is the charitable aspect of what Rascal Flatts has been able to do," Rooney said. "We've been so blessed beyond belief and to be able to give back to our main charity, the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, is the real legacy piece for us, and so hopefully that is remembered as well, and most importantly."

LeVox also touched on some specific releases and moments that he wants the group to be remembered for. "I think we want to be remembered for 'Broken Road.' I think we want to be remembered for probably 'Prayin' for Daylight' and our clothes and pleather and hairdos," he joked. "I really want to be remembered for that. The bowling video with 'This Everyday Love' that we did. We love The Big Lebowski. We love that movie so much that we actually shot it in the same bowling alley on the same lanes that they shot The Big Lebowski in, so that's a little insider that we're really proud of." "How They Remember You" is the title track from Rascal Flatts' upcoming EP, which arrives on July 31.