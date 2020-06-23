Rascal Flatts Announce New EP, 'How They Remember You'

After announcing their farewell tour in January, Rascal Flatts has shared that they are releasing a new EP, How They Remember You. The seven-song project will be released on July 31 and features six previously unreleased tracks as well as the group's cover of Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years." On Monday, the EP's title track became available at country radio as the trio's newest single.

"There was no method to the madness of picking these songs," group member Jay DeMarcus told PopCulture.com and other media this week. "These songs were leftovers that we had cut for different album projects that were laying around in the can that we had already recorded pieces and parts to, and we went back in and sort of picked these songs that we wanted to finish." Rascal Flatts' most recent album was 2017's Back to Us, which featured the singles "Yours If You Want It" and "Back to Us." Over the years, the trio has locked in a signature sound highlighted by Gary LeVox's soaring vocals and relatable lyrics, and DeMarcus explained that picking songs for the new EP was a simple process of choosing those that fit that mold best.

"We've just always been driven by message in the song and in the music, and I think that you would have to start with, 'What is a Rascal Flatts song and what makes it unique?'" he said. "Gary's lead vocal. Nobody in the business sings like or has sung like ever Gary delivers a vocal when he sings it. The soaring melodies that we do when we got into a chorus. The chorus is always lift so that [bandmate] Joe Don [Rooney] and I can sort of couch around Gary with our harmonies, and then I think it's what sets us apart from other acts that are out there in country music. There's a unique buzz and a blend that happens when the three of us sing together that you can't manufacture it either. It happens organically and naturally or it doesn't."

See the EP's full track listing below.

1. "How They Remember You" | Marc Beeson, Josh Osborne, Allen Shamblin

2. "Feel It In The Morning" | Zach Beeken, Jared Keim, Jenn Schott, Will Weatherly

3. "Quick, Fast, In A Hurry" (featuring Rachel Wammack)| Kelly Archer, AJ Babcock, Pete Good, Brandon Ratcliff

4. "Looking Back" | Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Thomas Rhett

5. "Warmer" | Fancy Hagood, David Hodges, Brett McLaughlin

6. "Sip Away" | Zach Beeken, Jacob Durrett, Jared Keim, Garrett Nichols, Jason Sellers

7. "Through The Years" | Steve Dorff, Marty Panzer