Rascal Flatts to Open Restaurant in Pittsburgh

Rascal Flatts is getting into the restaurant business!

The country trio announced their plans to foray into the world of food years ago and officially opened their first restaurant earlier this year in Stamford, Connecticut, with spots set to follow in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

The eponymously named restaurants feature a rustic aesthetic with a country twist.

TribLive.com reports that the group’s next location will arrive in Pittsburgh, replacing Bar Louie in Station Square in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

“Rascal Flatts Restaurant will be an amazing addition to our already diverse and popular dining mix in Bessemer Court,” Jim LaRue, director of asset management for Forest City Realty Trust, Station Square’s parent company, said in a news release.

The group, comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, is following in the footsteps of several other country acts, including Florida Georgia Line, who recently opened a restaurant and bar in downtown Nashville, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley and Toby Keith.

“It’s like a concert venue,” DeMarcus told NashCountryDaily in April. “You can do live music in there. It’s just an American bar and restaurant. The menu is influenced by the three of us and some of our favorites that our families made over the years.”

“It’s place where we would want to go to,” Rooney added.

A sample menu for the Pittsburgh location can be seen here.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Rascal Flatts