Rascal Flatts React to Troy Gentry’s Death

As the tragic news came out that modern country music icon Troy Gentry passed away many of his peers in the country music world came out to mourn him, and now Rascal Flatts has shared a tribute.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of Troy today. He was a friend and a good man. Prayers go out to his precious family. pic.twitter.com/1u8d4rerE9 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 8, 2017

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of Troy today. He was a friend and a good man. Prayers go out to his precious family,” Rascal Flatts said in a tweet.

It was revealed earlier today that Gentry died after a helicopter he was riding in crashed.

Details have been scarce, but it was reported that the 50-year-old singer and another unidentified person died when the aircraft crashed sometime after noon on Friday.

Troy Gentry was one-half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, alongside his friend Eddie Montgomery.

Gentry’s death was very tragic and many more of his country music peers have come out to mourn his loss.

Singer Maren Morris shared the news with her Twitter followers.

“Horrible. My thoughts are with his family,” Morris tweeted.

“So sad… Prayers are with you @mgunderground. #RIP Troy Gentry,” Lindsay Ell tweeted.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on,” rising country music star Chase Bryant said.