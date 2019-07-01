Rascal Flatts on Jay DeMarcus’ New ‘Shotgun Angels’ Memoir: ‘It’s Phenomenal’

Rascal Flatts’ members Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox have nothing but love for their fellow bandmate, Jay DeMarcus, after DeMarcus released his tell-all memoir, Shotgun Angles: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope. DeMarcus delved into several personal topics, including stories about Rascal Flatts and the painful decision he and his former girlfriend made to give up a daughter for adoption, earning high praise from both Rooney and LeVox.

“Oh, we’re really [mad] at him. We don’t like him anymore,” Rooney quipped (via Big Machine Label Group). ‘No, you know what? I think it’s phenomenal. I’m proud of Jay. It’s not easy to open up and share things with the outside world that don’t know what’s going on with you and your inside world. It’s brave and it’s bold and we’re proud of him. But there’s always another book …”

Videos by PopCulture.com

LeVox also teased that the Flatts would write their own book, expressing their disdain over DeMarcus’ tell-all.

“The real story’ll come out with the Rascal Flatts book when we finished writing that,” LeVox joked. “You thought you knew but you have no idea.”

DeMarcus has previously cited giving up his child, with his ex-girlfriend, Maggie, as one of the hardest things he has ever done, even though he knew it was the right decision.

“[Maggie and I] discussed many options, including getting married and raising the child ourselves, but we quickly determined we’d be making that decision for the wrong reason,” DeMarcus shared in the book. “Abortion was never an option, so we began to discuss adoption.”

“It became evident that Maggie wanted nothing to do with me,” he added. “There was no interest in the two of us somehow working things out so we might raise our child together.”

Still, the singer knows that giving up his daughter for adoption was the best decision, even though the memory of it still stings.

“My heart finds satisfaction in knowing that she ended up with a wonderful family, but I’ve had to live with this my entire life,” DeMarcus added. “The adoptive family was supposed to give her a letter when she turned 14, explaining that I loved her, did not abandon her, and have tried several ways to make it possible to be in her life.”

Rascal Flatts is currently on the road on their Summer Playlist Tour, with several opening acts joining them on the road, including Lee Brice, Morgan Evans, LOCASH, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis and Billy Currington. Find dates by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk