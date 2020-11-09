Rascal Flatts Call CMA Awards Nomination 'Really Humbling'

✖

In their 20 years as a band, Rascal Flatts has won countless awards, including CMA, ACM, AMA and CMT awards. This year, the trio is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the CMA Awards, an honor they consider "really humbling."

Speaking with PopCulture.com and other media in September, Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox shared that getting a nomination is "probably more special at this point" for the group.

"To have that kind of longevity and to be able to still be in the forefront of people's minds, CMA, and voters, and all of that, it's really humbling," he explained. "It's so much bigger than what we ever could have dreamed and to still be on the tip of people's tongues and still making music."

LeVox also noted the success of Rascal Flatts' current single "How They Remember You," which is currently at No. 21 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

"I throw my hands up," he said. "I just can't believe that all of this continues to keep happening. And it's just so rewarding and we can't wait. We can't wait to see what happens and it just feels great to be nominated and recognized."

Jay DeMarcus joked, "I don't know about the other guys, but if I'd known we could have a single that would be Top 20 sitting at the house and not having to work hard, I would started this years ago." "And get a nomination," Joe Don Rooney added.

Rascal Flatts was scheduled for a farewell tour this year, but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the group is missing being on the road, they noted that this year has allowed them to appreciate all of the moments they've shared together.

"I think that this year has caused all of us to take stock of what's really important and realize how precious the time is that we have together," DeMarcus said. "And I think all of us would be lying if we said we didn't miss what we love to do and what we feel like we've been put on this planet to do. This year has just forced us into not doing something that we love so much, that we had all these great big plans for, but it also is a great lesson in that tomorrow is never promised to any of us."

"So it has made me really appreciate the 20 years that we've had together," he continued. "And more importantly, the fans that have been so loyal to us over those 20 years."