2020 CMA Awards Nominees Announced
This year's CMA Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday morning, with Luke Combs and Carly Pearce sharing the good news from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett also revealed nominees via live stream.
All four of those artists heard their names read this morning, as well as a number of country music's biggest stars. One name fans won't see in the Entertainer of the Year category is Garth Brooks, who recently removed himself from future consideration for the coveted award.
Keep reading to see who's nominated this year.
Single of the Year
"10,0000 Hours" - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Beer Never Broke My Heart" - Luke Combs
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" - Maren Morris
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
"Bluebird" - written by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert, performed by Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" - written by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, performed by Maren Morris
"Even Though I'm Leaving" - written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, performed by Luke Combs
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton, performed by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"More Hearts Than Mine" - written by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland, performed by Ingrid Andress
Music Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
"Homemade" - Jake Owen
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"Second One to Know" - Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"The Bones" - Maren Morris with Hozier
"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion - Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae