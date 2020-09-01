2020 CMA Awards Nominees Announced

This year's CMA Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday morning, with Luke Combs and Carly Pearce sharing the good news from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett also revealed nominees via live stream.

All four of those artists heard their names read this morning, as well as a number of country music's biggest stars. One name fans won't see in the Entertainer of the Year category is Garth Brooks, who recently removed himself from future consideration for the coveted award.

Keep reading to see who's nominated this year.