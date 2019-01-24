Randy Travis to Release ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’ Memoir

Randy Travis is about to share his story with the world. The 59-year-old will release his memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life, on May 14.

The book covers his entire life and career so far, from his troubled and humble beginnings in North Carolina, to his meteoric rise in country music, along with the end of his marriage to his first wife, Libby, and his recent health challenges, including his viral cardiomyopathy and stroke in 2013.

“I didn’t really feel I had a book to write until I stood on the distant shore and looked back over the ripples my life has made — on myself and on others,” Travis said in a statement. “My songs were the stories of my life and I learned from those who listened, they were theirs too — my fans inspired me and continue to do so.”

It was only when Travis began recounting the stories from his past that he realized how colorful his life had been, both professionally and personally.

“I learned a lot about myself going back through the chronicles of my past,” Travis admitted. “In my waning years of ability I have a clearer picture of the past. It’s an interesting game of patience to sit and wait for the clocks of time to expose so much. As the candle burns, it is time to share the history that made me who I am, tell the back story to some of my songs, give insight to the challenges I faced, and reflect on the blessings through it all.”

Best-selling author Ken Abraham co-authored the book with Travis, speaking with not only the country music icon, but also his wife, Mary, and numerous friends and colleagues of Travis over the years.

“Helping Randy Travis recreate his life story has been a collaborative effort involving

some of the most talented and successful people in Nashville,” Abraham told PopCulture.com. “Everyone — including family members, heads of music companies, publishers, producers, songwriters, musicians, managers, and especially Randy’s wife Mary — has been tremendously open and forthcoming in providing detailed, inside information.

“My job was easy; I simply had to put the nouns and verbs in the right order,” he continued. “I think Randy’s fan’s will love it. Forever and Ever, Amen is a fascinating, inspiring story of overcoming adversity, and a valuable piece of music history.”

Travis released his debut album, Storms of Life, in 1986. He had several hits over the next two decades, including “On the Other Hand,” “I Told You So,” “If I Didn’t Have You,” “Whisper My Name” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Travis has won five CMA Awards, 11 ACM Awards and seven Grammys.

Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.