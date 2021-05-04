RaeLynn and Husband Josh Davis Expecting First Child

✖

RaeLynn is getting ready to become a mom! The country singer and husband Josh Davis announced on Tuesday, May 4, RaeLynn's birthday, that they are expecting their first child together, sharing the news with a series of pregnancy photos. The first photo RaeLynn shared was a snap of herself and Davis standing on a set that included yellow roses and a bushel of peaches in nods to the couple's home states.

"Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing," RaeLynn wrote, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a daughter. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I’m 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL." The "Keep Up" singer told PEOPLE that she is due in September, explaining that over the past year, she and Davis have "thought more about the important things in life — and for us, that is growing our family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial)

"I for sure thought I was having a boy — I don't know why; I just did. Josh's gut feeling the whole time was a girl, so he was right for sure. I didn't care either way, though," RaeLynn added, joking, "I should have known with my debut song 'God Made Girls' that God would give me a girl first!"

The Voice alum found out she was pregnant in January but decided to wait until her birthday to share the news with her fans. "Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year on this earth so special is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl," she explained. "So that's why I wanted to wait because it's the best birthday present!"

RaeLynn and Davis have already decided on a name for her daughter but are waiting to share it until she's born. "We agreed pretty quickly on it because it was just too perfect not to," the singer said. When their baby girl does arrive, the couple plans to use their faith to help them parent their daughter.

"We of course are no experts, but for us our faith has been so important in our marriage and upbringing," RaeLynn expressed. "So how we raise her will be centered around faith as well as her self-worth and confidence. Social media is a scary place and I just want her to always be confident in who she is and not compare herself."